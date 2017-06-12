Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

That’s amore! Jessica Chastain married her boyfriend of five years, 34-year-old Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, in Italy on Saturday, June 10. The intimate ceremony, which took place at the groom’s family-owned estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, boasted an A-list guest list including Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.

The bride, 40, stunned in a classic and elegant strapless gown with a corseted bodice. From photos, it appears that the dress had either lace or beaded overlay for a romantic effect, fitted until the hips and flared at the skirt. WWD reports that the dress was custom-made, and it has been speculated that it was designed by Riccardo Tisci, who was also in attendance for the festivities.

Chastain kept her bridal beauty classic, too. The Zookeeper’s Wife actress opted for sleek upswept hair to pair with her long veil for her nuptials. As for her makeup, Chastain kept her cheeks rosy and natural.

By comparison, Hathaway and Blunt, both 34, wore vibrantly patterned pink gowns to the ceremony, adding a pop of color to the formal affair.

More details and photos from the wedding have yet to be released, but in the meantime, as the Italians say, congratulazioni to the blushing bride and happy couple on their wedding day!

