Move over, crop top — you’ve got some navel-baring competition Case in point: Kaia Gerber.



BACKGRID

The 15-year-old model (and daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford) demonstrated her style chops when she stepped out for Ed Sheeran’s gig at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 12. For the occasion, Gerber paired Realisation Par's tie-front Stevie blouse with high-waisted leather pants and her signature combat boots. Not only did the look show off Gerber’s tanned and toned tummy, but it did so in French girl fashion — flaunting just enough skin to be provocative, but in a subtle way.



Her new take on the crop top trend references French street style stars such as Jeanne Damas, who has not only worn the same style by Realisation Par, but has also donned a similar look from her own fashion line, Rouje by Jeanne Damas.



Courtesy WhoWhatWear

The Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign model's new look is as versatile as it is stylish. Not only can it be worn with high-waisted jeans or pants, but it also pairs well with mini skirts and slides for the ultimate cool-girl je ne sais quoi. Her other rule: Hair that’s shiny, not styled, and a no-makeup makeup look.



The Realisation Par Stevie Blouse is available online at realisationpar.com in 11 different patterns and retails between $140-150 each. Another option: Stone Cold Fox’s design, which features a low v-neck, front-tie closure and long sleeves.



Tell Us: What do you think of Gerber’s “French girl” take on the crop top?



