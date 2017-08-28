Getty Images

Kate Bosworth has a serious glow going on and it’s not just because she’s on vacation with her hubby, director Michael Polish, in Indonesia. The 34-year-old actress may be on holiday, but her DIY beauty routine is still on point — and Stylish is into it.

Luckily for Us, the fashion plate took some of her downtime to share her holiday beauty routine in an Instagram story on Saturday, August 26 — just in time to inspire our packing for the upcoming holiday weekend. The key theme to the whole routine? Ease.



Bosworth demonstrated the super-snappy routine she concocted for a coral flush and lip, which starts with RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek Tint in Sacred ($36). The Blue Crush star recorded herself dabbing the cream blush on the apples of her cheeks, enhancing her sun-kissed flush, which coordinated with her true coral lipstick.



The former TopShop designer kept the rest of her look pared down with Chanel Illusion D’Ombre Velvet eyeshadow ($36) in the shade Melody (#beachvibes), a warm and muted sand hue, which she described as “gorgeous and easy to use.”



To add structure to her look, Bosworth employed the fan-favorite Glossier Boy Brow ($16) to groom her thick brows. The Art of More star noted in her story that the letters were faded on her tube because it was so well-loved. She also used Glossier Haloscope ($22) on her cheekbones, dubbing the creamy and shimmering illuminator the “best dewy highlighter hands down.”



And if you’re wondering whether or not Bosworth’s glow was the result of fun in the sun, she had a little help. The model-actress shared that she used Charlotte Tilbury Healthy Glow Hydrating Shimmer Tint ($40), saying that it’s a great choice not only because it’s unisex, but because you can use it when you want a tan or if you already have a bit of a tan.



Bosworth finished her look with Charlotte Tilbury Legendary Lashes Mascara ($32) to give her a wide-eyed look, and applied Tilbury’s shimmering body illuminator Supermodel Body Highlighter ($65) to give her limbs extra sheen.

