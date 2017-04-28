John Nacion Imaging/startraksphoto.com

Mane magic! Katie Holmes is the latest A-lister to step out with a lob, which she debuted on the red carpet for the 2017 Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner. Turns out, it wasn’t the look she was planning on wearing. “I slide-cut this haircut in 15 minutes, just before she was about to walk out the door to the Chanel dinner,” Holmes’ hairstylist DJ Quintero tells Stylish exclusively. “She said, ‘Let’s just cut it!’ I said, ‘Are you sure?!’ and she said, ‘I need a little change’,” he adds.

So even though Holmes had already been styled to walk out the door, the pair hit the bathroom and Quintero used scissors to “cut the whole thing dry, standing,” using his signature slide-cutting technique. Quintero tells Stylish he “wanted to keep it piece-y, a little uneven and natural.”

Indeed, the undone, longish, wavy bob is the look of the season. We asked Quintero to tell Us more.



Stylish: Why is everyone getting this cut?

Quintero: It’s sort of like a spring cleaning. It’s fresh and flirty and low maintenance. And long enough to still pull back when summer comes around but short enough to feel like a short haircut if your hair is on the longer side.

Stylish: Would you say this is a pretty easy cut to handle for all hair types?

Quintero: Absolutely! It’s very low maintenance and looks good on everyone and on most face shapes. By keeping layers longer it becomes less work for you to try to style, and keeping the perimeter soft (my slide-cutting technique) means no hard lines, which is flattering for most.

Stylish: So how do you style it?

Quintero: It’s very simple — just keep it natural. This is a perfect cut for someone like Katie who has a natural bend or curl in her hair, and if your hair is on the straighter side it’s easy to give it a quick bend with a curling iron. I used the Harry Josh 1-inch iron. Put a little styling cream or serum in the hair when it’s wet and use hands to either diffuse or let air dry, and if you need to add bend, use the curling iron once hair is dry.

