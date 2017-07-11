Robert Kamau/GC Images

Kim Kardashian West and back and better than ever. How, you ask? After nearly a year of eschewing her classic see-through ensembles, Kardashian has ditched baggy sweatsuits and oversized tops.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, made an appearance in New York City for dinner with friend Jonathan Cheban, wearing a sheer Gucci logo-branded black bra, an oversized black blazer and capri-length velvet leggings on Monday, July 10. To accessorize, the beauty magnate wore a pair of lucite wedges from her hubby’s Yeezy fashion line and carried a black nylon Prada handbag.

Last September, the Selfish author wore a slew of nearly transparent outfits. Kardashian even explained the wardrobe choice on her app in September 2016, saying, “I have always loved sheer — I just don’t GAF, LOL.”

Kardashian isn’t the only member of her family who is known to favor “sheer nipple vibes" as the reality TV star called the look in her blogpost last year. Younger sister, Kendall Jenner is known for her nipple-baring penchant as well, and often appears braless.

