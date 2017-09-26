Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Natural woman! There’s no denying that Kim Kardashian always looks fabulous — and luckily for Us there is no shroud of secrecy when it comes to her beauty faves because she regularly shares them with fans. The KKW Beauty maven took to her Instagram and revealed two of her “favorite products in the world”: vegan moisturizers from cult-favorite brand Epicuren.



The first moisturizer that has achieved Kim K. holy grail status is the Epicuren Kukui Coconut After Bath Moisturizer. The ultra-luxurious body lotion has an ingredient list that includes uber-coddling Shea Butter, Collagen Amino Acids, Jojoba Seed Oil and Coconut Oil. Now that we have transitioned into fall, a nourishing moisturizer like the one Kardashian has professed love for will be crucial for reinforcing the skin barrier and preventing the dreaded dryness that comes along with cooler temps.



The second moisturizer that Kardashian declared her undying love for was the Epicuren Bulgarian Rose Otto. Not only does this treatment have a blend of hydrating oils (apricot, avocado, meadowfoam, grape seed, jojoba seed, jasmine and sandalwood, to exact) that impart an otherworldly glow, but it can also be used as a spot treatment in specific areas such as around the eyes and the mouth to prevent wrinkles. Use it alone, or add it to your daily moisturizer (to seal in the benefits of the ingredients) for an added moisture boost — that’s the secret to the Kim Kardashian glow.



The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t the only celeb who loves Epicuren products — other fans reportedly include Kate Bosworth, Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz.



If you’re into trying out vegan products like that ones that Kardashian touted (they are likely to sell out because she’s Kim Kardashian) REN Clean Skincare has a similar body lotion formulation, as does Sunday Riley with their Flora Facial Oil, so there will be plenty of glow to go around.



Tell Us: Are you into any Vegan skincare products like Kim Kardashian is?

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.