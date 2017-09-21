Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

When news broke in January that Kirsten Dunst was engaged to her Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, Stylish was beyond excited — just think of the possibilities of what she could wear for her nuptials! Well, now we have a little more of an idea about what we can expect from Dunst on her wedding day. The actress, who is known for her ultra-feminine and playful style, spilled a few details to Us at the premiere of Woodstock in Hollywood on September 18.



The Melancholia star rocked a stunning sheer blue Rodarte dress designed by the Mulleavy sisters (Kate and Laura) for the premiere of their directorial debut — a look that was straight out of a fairytale. Not only was the lace dress ruffled with floral embellishment, but Dunst wore an actual floral garland as a shawl, with a small cluster of the same delicate white flowers in her hair. Basically Dunst donned a woodland creature’s fashion fantasy and Stylish was into it.



Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Given that Dunst was wearing Rodarte, Stylish had to ask if she would be wearing the label for her upcoming wedding. “We haven’t started yet,” the actress says. And while we were unable to get further details from her, it's clear that she plans to work with the Mulleavy sisters on a Rodarte gown. The Portlandia actress frequently wears designs by the Mulleavys, so we can only assume what the dress will look like based on past styling choices.

For example, Dunst also wore Rodarte to the September 15 premiere of Woodstock in New York. The dress she rocked for that occasion was glittering black Chantilly lace with tulle and sheer embellishment — and Dunst even wore a delightful golden bow in her signature flaxen locks. From her recent Rodarte style choices alone, we can only assume that Dunst’s wedding dress will have no shortage of feminine detailing and embellishment, and she will likely wear a unique hair accessory.



A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) on Sep 14, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

Stylish also caught up with the Mulleavy sisters at the premiere of their film and they dished about what it’s like to style their bestie! When asked how they decided on the Hidden Figures star’s look for the evening, Kate Mulleavy described the process of getting their friend glam as like a slumber party. “We literally picked out clothes and we would try them on. We were like, ‘This this and this.’ And it was interesting for us because normally from that side, we don’t get to be so involved. But it was really fun. It’s more magical. But we worked on it as almost sisters. She’s our best friend,” said Kate.



Given their bestie status, we had to ask if the Mulleavys had any more details about what they envisioned for Dunst’s wedding. The sisters explained that while they couldn’t imagine not doing Dunst’s dress, they still have no idea what the dress will look like, even though they’ve all talked about it. “We hopefully will get inspiration and figure it out. We just don’t know yet,” explained Laura.



For now the details are scant, but we know that these besties will create something gorgeous together!

Tell Us: What do you think Dunst will wear to her wedding?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.