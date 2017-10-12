Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian is a bona fide health aficionado, so it should come as no surprise that she doesn’t use traditional deodorant — she prefers a more natural option. Specifically: Schmidt’s Naturals.



The reality TV star shared a post on her website and app the other day entitled “Why I Stopped Using Mainstream Deodorant,” and in it she detailed why she converted to a go-to list of natural deos. Of course, Schmidt’s cult-favorite Ylang-Ylang + Calendula was one of the products Kardashian shared. According to Kardashian, the formulation actually works (Stylish will attest to its ability to fight off any ripe odors and absorb wetness, too).



What is there to know beyond its effectiveness? It comes in two different types: one you apply in a stick as usual and another scoopable formula you apply with a spatula.



Kardashian isn’t the only celeb who has made the swap to well-loved and less traditional deodorant options. Just last week, Jessica Alba shared that of her latest beauty obsessions, La Vanilla's clean deodorant, ranks highly among them — and beauty lovers agree, because it is a incredibly highly ranked product on Sephora.com.

Not ready to switch to natural deo? You can still feel Kourtney-approved with the brand's soap featuring the same sultry and calming scent.



Natural deodorant is one of the many ways you can add a synthetic chemical-free product to your beauty routine. But if you’d rather indulge in clean beauty another way, Brandless just launched a collection of beauty products and literally everything costs $3 — healthy and inexpensive!



