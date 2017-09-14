Randy Brooke/WireImage

New York Fashion Week has come to a close, and as always, the bi-annual event went out in style courtesy of high drama looks by Marc Jacobs. The Spring/Summer 2018 presentation on Wednesday, September 18 featured urban-inspired clothes and accessories. Sure, this season's catwalk queens Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid walked the runway, but it was the fierce and exaggerated cat eye created by legendary makeup artist Diane Kendall that stole the show.



The “blacquer” eye featured layers of various black eye makeup formulas from Marc Jacobs Beauty to suit models’ individual eye shapes. Kendall used a combination of Fineliner Ultra-Skinny Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in the shade Blacquer, Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner in Blacquer 42 and Magic Marc’er Precision Pen Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner to thickly rim the upper and lower lids of models including the above as well as Gigi Hadid and Adwoa Aboah to create a strong cat eye that was simply unforgettable.



If you’re looking to copy the look for yourself, simply pick one of the products that suits your preferences (i.e. waterproof or gel vs. liquid) and draw on a feline flick that would make Cleopatra jealous. A couple of coats of liner and a touch of mascara is all you need for an eye look that doesn’t scrimp on the drama.



To contrast with the bold eye, Kendall kept the rest of the face fresh and luminous. Models sashayed down the runway with dewy skin that was created with a combination of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, the Marc Jacobs Beauty Genius Gel Super-Charged Oil-Free Foundation, Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter and set with the Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(Cover) Perfecting Coconut Mist. The result of this simple product cocktail? Soft and youthful skin that held it’s own against a bold eye.



The cherry on top was of course the natural lip look, which Kendall created by using the Marc Jacobs Beauty Lip Lock Moisture Balm and adding a touch of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Creme in Slow Burn 458.

The culmination was an easy to achieve makeup look that was equal parts glamorous, easy-going and natural. Needless to say, Stylish cannot wait to rock this look in the spring.

Tell Us: What do you think about the dramatic cat eye at the Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2018 show?

