Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

Mila Kunis has ditched her shiny long tresses in favor of a new look for summer!

INSTARimages.com

On Monday, June 26, the Bad Moms actress, 33, was spotted shopping at Target in L.A with daughter Wyatt, 2, and her signature locks were cropped into a chic bob. This is quite the departure for Kunis, who does not often change her haircut.

The Black Swan actress was also wearing light-wash denim overalls, a white tank top and round frame sunglasses.

The bob is officially the hottest haircut of 2017, as Kunis joins the ranks of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner as part of the bob mob.

It turns out that Kunis hinted at the change-up a year ago when she sported a faux bob to the Bad Moms premiere on July 29, 2016. Her style was created by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora by braiding two small strands at the nape of Kunis’ neck and then tucking the ends of her hair under the braids for a bobbed effect.

The Family Guy voice actress was back to her signature wavy long hair the very next day — though, it seems that the quick spin put a bee in her bonnet for her current ‘do. Kunis’ bob is frames her face and is super versatile — she can wear it wavy or straight — and Stylish is excited to see what she does with it.

