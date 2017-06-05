KCS Presse/MEGA; Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

Twinning! Fashion might have a new style duo to be obsessed with. Nicole Kidman and Priyanka Chopra attended the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty Park in Newark, New Jersey, and in typical a-list form, they did so in sophisticated and matching style.

The Baywatch actress, 34, paired the midi-length sun dress with chunky Gianvito Rossi heeled sandals. (Very garden-party chic!) As for Kidman, the Big Little Lies star donned a high-neck Alessandra Rich dress, which she accessorized with Stuart Weitzman shoes and a belt with a heart-shaped buckle. Both dresses were patterned with polka dots, which is the ultimate feminine pattern.

The leading ladies were clearly on the same wavelength when they got dressed — and their matching style wasn't lost on Chopra. The former Miss Universe snapped a picture of the duo on Instagram. "we got the memo… lol," she captioned the pic.

We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning 🖤❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Chopra opened up about her style in an interview with Us Weekly. “I think style always evolves, right? As you go along, as you grow up, your experiences change and your experience sort of dictate what your style is going to be," the Quantico star said at the event.

