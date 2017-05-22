Courtesy of Patrick Ta

You glow, girl! Olivia Munn hit the Billboard Music Awards 2017 Sunday, May 21 in an ornate sheer black gown with floral detail by Redemption and makeup done with a decidedly light hand.

“The dress was our inspiration for the makeup and the hair. Today is all about showing off Olivia’s beauty! With her hair cut short, I wanted to really keep the makeup subtle with a bronze eye, a berry-colored lip and cheeks to complement the floral on her dress,” Munn’s makeup artist, Patrick Ta, tells Stylish. While getting ready, Munn, Ta and hairstylist Chad Wood chowed down on burgers and fries!



The first step to a glowing-from-within flush: A thick moisturizer “to give extra hydration that will allow the makeup to lay beautifully on the skin,” says Ta. He applied it all over the face and under eyes to prevent creasing. He followed with foundation by La Mer, applied with a dense brush for a dewy finish. To brighten Munn’s eyes, he tapped in a concealer two shades lighter than skin with a beauty blender.

For the rosy cheeks, Ta layered shades and textures – and there was a twist! First, Ta applied Chanel’s cream bronzer to the hollows of the cheeks with a small blending brush “to give some dimension to the face.” Then he swirled Chanel Rouge Profound blush on apples of the cheeks with a fluffy brush, then mixed in a dab of shade Vibration, pressed in with a Beauty Blender. After powdering with La Mer loose powder to “allow skin to look dewy in all the right places,” he topped the high points of the cheekbones with Chanel’s Ombré Eyeshadow (yes, eyeshadow!) in Sable to “act as an illuminating powder to give extra sheen.”

Munn’s eyes sparkled thanks to a coat of Chanel’s creamy Illusion D’Ombre eye shadows New Moon in the crease and Convoitise on lids to act as primer. Powder shadow in Bronze Antique and Sable were brushed on top, and then Ta used a bit of the blush he used on cheeks on lids “to tie all the colors together.” After curling lashes and applying two coats of mascara, he popped on a few Ardell individual lashes.

Lips were kissed with Chanel Rouge Allure Ink in Luxuriant, followed by Seduction lip liner, Ta tells Us, “to create the perfect red carpet lip shape.”

