Olivia Wilde Is Just Like Us, She's a Klutz With Her Curling Iron

We've got a message for Olivia Wilde: #beenthere. If you’ve ever tried to curl your hair yourself, you’re going to relate to her latest beauty goof. The actress revealed on her Instagram on Monday, October 16, that she accidentally burned herself with her curling iron.

The Broadway actress posted a snapshot in which she rocked a dainty pink lip and subtle kitten eye, while also brandishing her beauty wound: an apricot-sized burn on her arm! Wilde, who is known for her sense of humor (among her many talents) captioned the post, “ Sweet arm burn. 🤦🏻‍♀️ (evidence of why I should never be trusted with a curling iron or any equipment that isn't child-locked).”



Who hasn’t made the same mistake? Stars really are just like Us! The good news is curling irons these days are often tricked out with fancy devices to aid us in our war against beauty mishaps. If you use a curling wand, many brands offer gloves that you can use to prevent scalding your fingers. Or if you have a tendency to leave your hot tools on unattended, you can pick up one that has an auto-off function after a certain amount of time has elapsed.



Stylish totally understands the kid-proof thing too — not only is Wilde the mother of two toddlers, she also recently adopted a shelter dog, so she has her hands full. We can't blame her for a beauty oops like a curling iron mishap! If you're time-pressed like Wilde, check out our 5-minute hair and makeup for moms (curling iron tips included) check out our guide here!



