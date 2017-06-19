Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Poppy Delevingne is the quintessential British beauty. Proof: She was named the Jo Malone London Girl by the English fragrance brand in April 2015. And now Delevingne is sharing her heavenly signature scent with the world!

The 31-year-old model-actress has launched a limited edition collection of two of Jo Malone London’s fragrances called the Poptastic duo. Comprised of the flirty and floral Orange Blossom ($85) and Tuberose Angelica ($125) the perfume pairing comes in colorful confetti-inspired bottles, and is available for purchase individually or separately in limited quantities at jomalone.com and sephora.com. To celebrate, the King Arthur star sat down and spilled to Us Weekly why she loves layering her signature scents, what her favorite candle of all time is and her recipe for the perfect DIY spa night.

Read Delevingne’s Interview with Stylish here:

Stylish: How do you prefer to layer your signature scents? Do you use both right away, or do you add them in as the day goes on?

Delevingne: I love to start in the morning with Orange Blossom from the collection because it’s light, airy and playful. It kind of puts a spring in your step. And then throughout the day, I like to spritz and add the Tuberose Angelica until the night when I’m swathed in it. Absolutely covered in it head to toe. There’s something about Tuberose Angelica that makes you feel … it gives you confidence. It has a little bite to it, like you have a naughty secret.

Stylish: Why did you start layering scents?

Delevingne: The wonderful thing about fragrance combining is that it’s really personal. I’ve been wearing Jo Malone London since I was 18 years old, so I’ve played around with a number of different scent combinations over the years. Wood Sage & Sea Salt with Peony & Blush Suede is another really lovely combination that I’ve worn. When I wear it I feel really nostalgic — every person has a different way to do it. It’s about playing and discovering. One day, everything comes into place like a jigsaw puzzle. That’s how it felt for me with Orange Blossom and Tuberose Angelica. I discovered this pairing when I was thirty and it was like an evolution in a bottle.

Stylish: What’s you’re favorite candle of all time?

Delevingne: Jo Malone London Basil Neroli. It’s sensational, and it gets into every corner of your house. It’s the good kind of intoxicating.

Stylish: Walk Us through your ideal night in.



Delevingne: My ideal pamper night begins with a bath. I’ll fill it to the brim with Jo Malone London Red Roses Bath Oil, in that iconic bottle. I’ll probably soak in that for a few hours. Then I’ll get out and put on one of the dry oils, maybe Velvet Rose & Oud because it is so sumptuous and leaves you feeling silky soft. And then I’ll cozy up in a huge bathrobe, put slippers on and watch back to back episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. This sounds crazy, but I literally just started watching it from season 1, and now I’m on season 7. I’m obsessed. Red Roses + Velvet Rose & Oud + Robe + Slippers + Couch + McDreamy. It’s the perfect night.

