Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty

Look smart! Prince George turned up for his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London looking as cute and put together as ever on Thursday, September 7.



RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty

The pint-sized royal, 4, who was accompanied by his father, Prince William wore the illustrious school’s standard uniform: a navy v-neck sweater with the school logo over a light blue shirt, navy shorts and black loafers. He may be the future King of England, but all of his classmates were dressed identically in the so-cute-it-makes-your-heart-hurt outfit. In fact, all of the required items for the Thomas’s Battersea uniform can be purchased (for a grand total of $446 dollars) at the John Lewis department store.



His mum, Duchess Kate was noticeably absent from the adorable affair — but for good reason. The Royal announced her third pregnancy earlier this week (she and Prince William also are the parents of 2-year-old Princess Charlotte) and is reportedly suffering from the same acute morning sickness, hyperemesis gravidarum, that she experienced during her two prior pregnancies.



"Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement.



Though a Duchess Kate appearance at Prince George’s first day of class most certainly would have been a stylish affair, the mini royal’s precious debut at his new school, which Prince William and Prince Harry both attended as children, is enough to satisfy our daily cute-factor.



