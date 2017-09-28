AFP/Getty

Duchess Kate may have never met Princess Diana, but she honors her late mother-in-law in a number of touching ways — some more subtle than others. For example, when Middleton married Prince William on April 29, 2011 she wore a perfume that was different (though equally luxurious) than the one that the Princess of Wales wore to marry Prince Charles, but it had one note in common: lily of the valley.



When Princess Diana married Prince Charles in 1981, she famously wore Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris, a perfume that is made from 15,000 flowers including rose, orange blossom and lily of the valley. It was even reported that the late princess was so nervous on her wedding day that she spilled her bottle of the scent all over herself and her now iconic wedding dress by the Emanuels — quite the extravagant oops!



Flash forward to nearly 30 years later, Marie Claire UK reported that Duchess Kate reached for a softer fragrance on her wedding day: Illuminum’s White Gardenia Petals. This scent is an elegant and delicate white floral with a lily of the valley top note (incidentally, the Duchess also carried a bouquet of the flower during her nuptials.) While their fragrance choices were different, the continuity of the lily of the valley top note is a sweet and subtle way to honor her late mother-in-law’s style.



Duchess Kate also discreetly honors Princess Diana with a small piece of jewelry, too. Stylish reported that Middleton wears an engraved necklace from the London Boutique Merci Maman with her children’s names on it, as well as her husband’s name. This, of course, references the “William” engraved pendant that Princess Diana wore following the birth of her first son in 1982.



And of course, Duchess Kate also wears the late Princess of Wales’ engagement ring, so she carries her memory with her on her day-to-day.



