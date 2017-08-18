Oh, boy! Rita Ora served up a sexy-in-silver look for the August 17 episode of ABC’s Boy Band and her makeup artist Kathy Jeung took Us behind-the-scenes to see the Your Song singer’s glam prep. Even better, she shared every product she used to create the judge’s stunning look!

Step one: Choosing the makeup palette. “With Rita’s Osman London one-shoulder jumpsuit in silver sequins, I had to pick up on the silver,” Jeung tells Us. “I made the focus the eyes, matching the metallic color of the outfit exactly, with fuller, soft brown brows and lush lashes.” With such a major eye, Jeung kept the rest of the face muted with subtle peachy nude tones in matte textures.

To prep the face for makeup, Jeung first applied primer to create a smooth canvas. Next, she blended on foundation in Ora’s favorite shade —the Rimmel spokesmodel favors Rimmel London Match Perfection Foundation in Golden Honey — using broad strokes of a flat foundation brush, then circles with a damp sponge. The dual blending technique “gives skin a sheer, natural looking finish,” says Jeung.





After setting foundation with powder, Jeung contoured Ora’s cheekbones, jawline and down the length of her nose with the shades in Rimmel London Kate Sculpting& Highlighting Kit in Coral Glow. A dusting of bronzer on the apples of cheeks, along the hairline, on temples, cheeks and under the chin gave Ora, 26, a sunkissed glow.

Once the complexion was set, Jeung created sparkling eyes. She used shades in the Rimmel London Magnif’Eyes Palette in Grunge Glamour to achieve a multi-dimensional finish. First, the metallic silver was brushed on the lids and along lower lashlines. Next, a bit of the darker smoky gray was dotted along outer lashlines for depth. For added drama, a silver kohl pencil was stroked along lower lashlines “to blend and expand the silver shadow,” Jeung tells Us. Beige cream shadow was applied in inner corners to make eyes pop. Lashes were lengthened with Rimmel London’s Shake It Fresh Mascara in Very Black. Brows got groomed with a few strokes of soft brown budge-proof brow powder.

The finishing touch: A coat of matte peachy pink on lips, thanks to Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Lip Colour in Rose & Shine, which Ora swiped on herself!







