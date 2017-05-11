Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Low-key ladies! When it comes to looking — and feeling — gorgeous, Victoria’s Secret Angels Stella Maxwell and Josephine Skriver believe in keeping maintenance to a minimum. Case in point: Maxwell admitted to Stylish that she’s never plucked her eyebrows.

“I’ve never plucked them. I swear to God, they’re like virgin eyebrows,” Maxwell tells Us. “Even on every job, any time they ask me, I’m like ‘nope.' I definitely have strays, I have scraggly little ones that could definitely be plucked, but now I’m not going to do it.” And Skriver agrees: “I went through a phase when I was like, "yeah, sure' but there was one time that they bleached them and then plucked them and it was a disaster. That was like five years ago and now I’m like, 'don’t touch them.'”

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Stylish caught up with the two supermodels at an event for Victoria’s Secret's new Bombshell Summer fragrance, a lighter, fruitier version of the brand’s sexy vanilla-laced Bombshell scent. There’s also a Bombshell Paris, housed in a faceted bottle. We sat down with the blonde, um, bombshells to get down to the bottom of what it takes to look — and smell — like an Angel.

Stylish: Which scent is your jam? How can you even choose?

Maxwell: The Paris one is my favorite. It’s a little woodier, muskier… it’s got a little bit of jasmine… that’s more my vibe than a sweet florally one. But I also like Bombshell Summer — it makes you want to get out on the beach… it’s warm and energetic.

Skriver: I love the Bombshell, the iconic one — it’s in between sexy and sweet. It has a warm vanilla note at the end.

Courtesy Stella Maxwell

Stylish: Where do you spray your fragrance?

Skriver: Everywhere! I feel more naked without fragrance than I do without underwear. I even put fragrance on before bed. I just spray it all over. And when I go away on a trip, I spritz my pillow so my boyfriend misses me. I’m just like, "there you go, byeee!"

Maxwell: I spray it behind my ear, because if anyone’s going to hug you, they’re going to smell that area.

Stylish: And how about makeup — do you feel naked without that, too?

Skriver: Summer’s all about minimal makeup. As soon as you get a little sun on your face, you get a natural glow.

Maxwell: I like a tinted moisturizer. Laura Mercier and Max Factor have really good ones.

Skriver: A little lip and maybe concealer. I forget I have makeup on, so I like to use a little matte lip stain. The new Victoria’s Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stains are great because they stay on but they’re also easy to take off. Plus, they have a lot of Vitamin E in them so they don’t dry me out.

Courtesy Stella Maxwell

Stylish: What’s going on with your hair? Are you both natural blondes?

Maxwell: I highlight mine but she hasn’t touched her hair.

Skriver: If I’m on a beach vacation, I’ll put a little lemon in my hair. I’ll dip my fingers in lemon juice and just run them through my hair, it gives you a really nice highlight. But you don’t want to do that too much because it kind of burns your hair. Sometimes I’ll just dip my head in the ocean. The salt water brightens your hair like nothing else.

Stylish: Since you’re always modeling lingerie, how do you get your body skin to glow?

Maxwell: I’m really big on sun cream. I try to go with a 40 or 50 SPF. I like the ones that are aerosols that give you a little sheen.

Skriver: I eat a tablespoon of coconut oil every morning or I’ll put it in my coffee if I can’t take the taste. It really moisturizes from within.

