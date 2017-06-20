Michael Tullberg/Getty

Fifty Shades of Grey? More like Fifty Shades of Khaki. Suki Waterhouse attended the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, The Bad Batch, on Monday, June 19, rocking an S&M-inspired olive green number that left little to the imagination.

The dress, which was designed by David Koma, had major bondage vibes and was accented leather straps at the hips. But not only that — the daring frock also had cut-outs on the sides, flashing Waterhouse’s toned stems up-to-there, as well as a deep-v neckline for a super revealing look.

In contrast with her sexy attire, Waterhouse, 25, kept her makeup demure. Celebrity makeup artist Vincent Oquendo gave the model-actress her signature Brigitte Bardot-style kitten flick eyeliner and completed the look with a sexy peach-toned nude lip.

Hairstylist Gregory Russell gave The White Princess actress 70’s-style feathered waves with a center part. Waterhouse’s signature bangs were swept to the side to display her strong brows.

Earlier in the day, Waterhouse posted a pic to her Instagram posing with a shirtless Jason Momoa, who also stars in the film with her. She captioned the snapshot, “Psyched for the Bad Batch screening tonight in LA!!”

Co-star Keanu Reeves and writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour joined Waterhouse at the premiere. The Bad Batch will be released in theaters on Friday, June 23.

