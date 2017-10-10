Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty; Noam Galai/WireImage

Raise your hand if you over-plucked your brows and they never grew back the same way! Victoria Beckham knows how you feel. But luckily for Us, Vicky Becks has the secret to reversing that questionable life decision. The former singer and designer sat down with Into the Gloss to discuss her beauty routine and revealed her secret for undoing the damage of her thinner-browed years: Latisse.



The fashion designer explained that she uses uses it on her arches. “I’ll use a generous amount on my eyebrows as, and my brows have completely grown back. I have gone through phases where I’ve stopped using it, and I noticed a big difference,” said Beckham.



It turns out, it was Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills that clued the style icon in on this little secret. In fact, when Beckham does groom her brows, Soare is the only person that she allows to pluck them because “she is the absolute master and her products are really fantastic.” Stylish has to agree with Beckham on that statement — if you aren’t into growth-stimulating products, Anastasia Brow Whiz remains a team favorite for creating the illusion of fuller brows.



Another great option? Browfood, an organic brow serum that activates brow follicles for increased hair growth — and even better, Marisa Tomei swears by it too.



As for Lastisse, Beckham has a tip for applying it to your lashes as well. "When you buy it, you get a bunch of these little brushes to go with the drops. I will use it along bottom part of my lashes and the top–you have to make sure you don’t get it in your eye because you can get brown spots that way.” wise words from the posh one.

Full lashes, full brows, can't lose.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.