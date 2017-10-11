Courtesy H&M

Sweater weather! The fall chill is upon us and with that comes the need for a killer jacket. Luckily for Us, Whitney Port recently stepped out in a white faux fur coat from H&M that was not only affordable, but served up some serious rocker vibes. The best part? The find is only $60 and is set to be on sale for $35 in-store from October 12 to October 18.



The new mom and former star of The Hills slipped it over a simple outfit of vintage-style high waisted jeans with a cropped flair and a white tee. It was the coat that took the basic look and brought it serious '70s rocker vibes. Paired with oxblood ankle boots and an embroidered handbag, it calls to mind visions of Bianca Jagger.

Statement-making outerwear is starting to become a major trend for the cool-girls, too. Selena Gomez has gone for the bold coat look with a plaid number and Nicole Richie wowed Us with a casual suede number. The takeaway? It's all about your coat this season.



Stylish is super impressed with Port's fashion chops. Not only does she have fun with her look, but she takes classic staples and makes them fun with updated twists. If there's one thing you can rely on The City for, it's fun clothing choices.



We’re guessing that the chic shag is going to sell out in no time at all, so if you’re looking to cash in on the ‘70s aesthetic, Stylish is also into this two-toned and textured topper to take a look to the next level.



Tell Us: What do you think of Whitney Port’s vintage style?

