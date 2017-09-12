TOP 5

STORIES

Tressed to Kill

Pippa Middleton Just Got the Chicest Short Haircut for Fall

By Talia Ergas
5
BACKGRID

Chop, chop! Pippa Middleton has a chic new look. The 34-year-old was spotted with a fresh lob haircut while riding her bike in London on Tuesday, September 12. Scroll through the photos below to see her new 'do from every angle!