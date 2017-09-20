TOP 5

Rihanna Does Fan’s Makeup at the London Launch of Fenty Beauty

By Christina Baez
Karwai Tang/WireImage

Singer, actress, designer… and now, Rihanna can add makeup artist to her long list of occupations. The Barbadian beauty attended the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols launch on Tuesday, September 19, in London, wearing a ruffled lavender dress and lace-up silver sandals. Although she was all glammed up, she wasn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty. The Wild Thoughts singer began doing a fan’s makeup using Fenty Beauty products of course — scroll through for photos! 