Beauty News
Ayesha Curry Is Named the Newest CoverGirl
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty News
Ayesha Curry Is Named the Newest CoverGirl
beauty
Rihanna Does Fan’s Makeup at the London Launch of Fenty...
Beauty News
Women Are Getting Plastic Surgery to Look Like Ivanka...
Beauty News
MAC Is Releasing 14 Neutral Lipsticks for Diverse Skin...
Celebrity Style
Kaia Gerber Won’t Stop Wearing This Moto Jacket
beauty
Singer, actress, designer… and now, Rihanna can add makeup artist to her long list of occupations. The Barbadian beauty attended the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols launch on Tuesday, September 19, in London, wearing a ruffled lavender dress and lace-up silver sandals. Although she was all glammed up, she wasn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty. The Wild Thoughts singer began doing a fan’s makeup using Fenty Beauty products of course — scroll through for photos!