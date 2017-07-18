red carpet
PICS: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and More Shine on the...
TOP 5
STORIES
red carpet
PICS: Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and More Shine on the...
Celebrity Style
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Swimsuit Collection Now...
The Royals
Duchess Kate Wears Elegant Floral Ensemble in Poland
Style Patrol
About Last Night: See What the Stars Wore
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: How to Get a Sun-Kissed Look
red carpet
Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more stars made their way to the premiere of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets on Monday, July 17, 2017 in Hollywood — See their red carpet looks!