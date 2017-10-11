Style Makeover
Wild Child to Flower Child! Miley Cyrus’ Style...
TOP 5
STORIES
Style Makeover
Wild Child to Flower Child! Miley Cyrus’ Style...
Halloween
Why Margot Robbie Prefers Dressing as Men for Halloween
style
Rihanna Is Cookie Monster’s Twin: See the Photo!
Celebrity Style
Snag It: The Glam $60 Coat Whitney Port Just Wore
Royals
See Duchess Kate’s Best Temperley Dresses
style
This week Rihanna posted a selfie in a voluminous blue dress that was stunning, but we couldn’t help notice the resemblance to another major star: Cookie Monster! But that’s not the only time we’ve caught her in a case of double vision. In fact, Rihanna has had many standout fashion moments that draw comparisons to characters including Big Bird and Sleeping Beauty. Scroll down to see 7 RiRi twinning moments.