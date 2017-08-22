First things first — let’s define the ‘V.' It's “that pretty little triangle sometimes neat, at other times unruly, but always perfect and unique in its own personal way,” according to Scandinavian brand The Perfect V’s website. So basically, it’s that sensitive patch of skin above your private bits, in constant need of TLC, that you torture on the regular with wax or a razor blade. If you’re tired of sneaking into the feminine wash drugstore aisle and grabbing the first bottle you see, check out these eight products formulated to calm inflammation and prevent in-growns post-hair removal session — all are PH-balanced, paraben-free and dermatologist and gynecologist-tested. Don’t worry, despite all the hullabaloo surrounding some of the more interesting options (ahem, the luminizer), this is not makeup for your vulva or anything else they’re calling it in cyberspace. Find out the real deal below!