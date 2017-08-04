TOP 5

Selena Gomez’s Coach Accessories Collection Revealed — See Every Piece

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
The highly anticipated Coach x Selena Gomez Collection is here! Designed by the multi-hyphenate and Coach creative director Stuart Vevers, the accessories encapsulate Gomez’s all-American style. The Coach x Selena Gomez Collection will be available globally on September 1. Check out the whole collection here! 