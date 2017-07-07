TOP 5

STORIES

Editor's Picks

Seven Editor-Approved Beauty Boosting Supplements to Shop

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
7
Drew Barrymore in the new Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet. Courtesy Netflix

Beauty quite literally is skin deep — and any expert will tell you it starts from the inside out. So, if you’re looking to up your beauty game, you’ll want to up your intake of vitamins, minerals and healthy additives to nourish your body’s natural beauty. Here are seven of the best beauty supplements in the game, courtesy of Stylish!