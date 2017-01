Oh, ovals! A whole slew of celebrities, including recently engaged Julianne Hough and four-years-married Blake Lively, love their oval engagement rings, and we certainly can't blame them. The fancy cut, which has been trending as of late, puts a vintage twist on the classic round solitaire. Plus, it's practical — the shape elongates the finger and, with its lack of corners, it never snags.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we rounded up a few of our favorites. Scroll to see them!