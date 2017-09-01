TOP 5

Shop The Look: Tassel Earrings Are Fall's Hot Trend, Get Yara Shahidi's and More

By Talia Ergas
Yara Shahidi was a vision in gold at the 2017 VMAs. Especially eye-catching: Her gold, dangling tassel earrings. Stylish tracked down the exact pair the Black-ish actress wore (did we mention they're super affordable, too?!) and eight more equally beautiful options to shop the look. 