Not so mellow yellow! The bold, cheerful hue is having a major moment this fall, thanks to It girls Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Blake Lively, who have all recently rocked the sunny shade from head to toe.

Model and Maybelline makeup collaborator Hadid wore this stunning sparkly Lawrence Cutaway gown straight off the runway from Prabal Gurung’s Spring 2018 collection for an NYC movie premiere on Monday, October 17, while Lively was lovely in a canary yellow pantsuit by Brandon Maxwell during her whirlwind press in NYC the exact same day.

Rihanna was one of the first stylish stars to sport the all-yellow trend when she wore this Oscar de la Renta two piece ensemble to the launch of Fenty Beauty in September. One reason celebs can’t get enough of this monochromatic look? They know all eyes will be on them when they wear this head-turning hue. Scroll through to shop golden, star-inspired styles, all under $150.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

