Her next move. Abby Lee Miller underwent a facelift procedure following her cancer battle, documenting the experience for The Doctors.

The Dance Moms star, 53, gave viewers an inside look at the process in a sneak peek of the Monday, February 10, episode of the talk show. “Today I’m here at Dr. Simoni’s office in Beverly Hills for a facelift and I’m scared,” she admitted. “I just don’t like needles.”

Miller confessed that she was “freaking out just with the pen” as the team at Simoni Plastic Surgery marked her face and neck before the operation.

“The first part is to do liposuction of the neck, and you can see that the fat is little by little coming through that little tube,” the doctor said, to which the reality star replied: “You need gallons of it.”

As Miller lay on the table, the surgeon began working on another section. “Now we’re starting with the face and we’re making tiny incisions around the ears to get access to the facial fat and muscles,” he explained.

The Doctors also released a before-and-after comparison of her results.

The TV personality was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in April 2018. She underwent chemotherapy, emergency surgery and multiple spinal taps before beating the illness.

Miller got real about her health struggles in May 2019. “You definitely feel alone. My three friends were there [at the hospital but] I’m an only child, my mom and dad are both deceased and I’m not married, I don’t have siblings to lean on,” she told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “That’s why, for me, if I died, it didn’t really matter. There were people who care about me, but there wasn’t anybody dependent upon me.”

The dance instructor noted that her recovery was “hard, hard work” before elaborating on how far she has come. “It was physically tough and emotionally draining,” she said. “Dying is the easy way out of a situation like mine. Like in my situation, to lay in that hospital in intensive care and those 10 minutes go by and my heart just stops, that was easy. Going through surgery, recovering, going to therapy, learning how to pick up a toothbrush and brush your teeth again, learning how to sit up in the bed without falling over, trying to get my right foot to move again, to get my toes to wiggle, that was hard.”

Miller’s appearance on The Doctors airs Monday, February 10. Check your local listings.