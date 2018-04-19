Abby Lee Miller Is ‘Devastated’ Over Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us doctors “are not sure yet how aggressive it is or which stage it is.” Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymphatic system, which is spread throughout the body and is made to fight disease. The source points out that non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a “good cancer to get, if you have to get it,” noting that it is treatable.

“Abby is devastated, but is strong and trying to put on a brave face,” the source adds. “She is still at [the hospital], and they are seeing what the next steps are. She will make it through this.”

The news comes amid weeks of health struggles for Miller, 51. Us reported on April 11 that the Dance Moms alum had been hospitalized for back pain. She had emergency spinal surgery on Tuesday, April 17, to treat what doctors believed was an infection that could have caused paralysis. They later discovered the pain was due to the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to E! News.

The dance instructor was staying in a halfway house following her early release from prison on March 27. Miller was sentenced to one year and one day for bankruptcy fraud in May 2017. She is expected to adhere to strict rules, including submitting to periodic drug tests and maintaining a full-time job, or risk being sent back to prison.

Miller has been spotted several times since her release, getting her nails done on March 29 and attending an Easter church service on April 1.

