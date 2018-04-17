Abby Lee Miler had emergency spinal surgery on Tuesday, April 17.

According to Extra, the Dance Moms star, 51, visited Dr. Hooman Melamed in Marina del Rey, California, after suffering back pain for weeks. Following an MRI, Miller learned that she had an infection in her spine and needed to have an urgent procedure in order to avoid paralysis.

The news comes nearly one week after Miller was hospitalized for back pain. The Lifetime personality temporarily left the halfway house she was transferred to from federal prison in order to seek medical treatment for her condition.

The dance instructor, who was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud in May 2017, was released early on March 27 and is currently staying in a halfway house. According to documents obtained by Us, Miller must follow strict guidelines as part of her supervised release or she may be forced back behind bars. TMZ reports that the Abby Lee Dance Company coach will be able to move out of the halfway house on May 25.

Following her time, the reality star has been flaunting a slimmer figure. She has also been spotted out and about in L.A. getting her nails done and celebrating Easter.

