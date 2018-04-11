Abby Lee Miller Temporarily Leaves Halfway House for Back Pain

Abby Lee Miller temporarily left the halfway house that she was transferred to from federal prison for medical treatment, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the Dance Moms alum, 51, was recently hospitalized for back pain and she is now back in the halfway house.

Miller, who was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud back in May 2017, was released from jail early and transferred to the California halfway house on March 27.

Shortly after her release, the reality TV personality, who was replaced on Dance Moms with Cheryl Burke, was spotted enjoying a relaxing trip to the nail salon on March 29. Miller was also seen celebrating Easter on April 1 at a church service in Los Angeles. The former dance teacher made headlines for debuting her slimmer figure on the holiday.

According to the court documents from Miller’s case obtained by Us Weekly, the former reality TV star must follow multiple strict guidelines as part of her supervised prison release or it is possible she will return to prison.

The terms of Miller’s agreement include not illegally possessing a controlled substance, not possessing a firearm or any other dangerous weapon and not interacting with someone she knows is engaged in “criminal activity.”

Miller’s court documents also explain that she must submit drug tests.

“You must refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance. You must submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment and at least two periodic drug tests thereafter, as determined by the court,” the court docs read. “You must cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer.”

TMZ reports that Miller is expected to be released on May 25.

