Abby Lee Miller is a free woman — to a certain extent. The Dance Moms alum was released from federal prison on Tuesday, March 27, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. She is currently en route to a halfway house in California.

Miller will be expected to follow many strict conditions as part of her supervised prison release.

“You must refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance. You must submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment and at least two periodic drug tests thereafter, as determined by the court,” read the court documents from Miller’s case, obtained by Us. “You must cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer.”

The 51-year-old reality TV personality was sentenced in May 2017 to one year and one day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it. Miller, who has been replaced on Dance Moms by DWTS alum Cheryl Burke, began serving her prison sentence in July.

Miller is expected to “report to the probation office in the federal judicial district” where she is “authorized to reside” within 72 hours of her release, according to the docs. She will then receive instructions on how to report to her probation officer and be expected to follow all of the conditions set by her probation officer, including living arrangement guidelines and full-time employment.

Miller will also not be allowed to “communicate or interact with someone [she] knows is engaged in criminal activity,” cannot be arrested and must notify her probation officer within 72 hours if she is, and cannot “pose a risk to another person or organization.”

Additional terms of Miller’s supervised release agreement include not illegally possessing a controlled substance, not possessing a firearm or any other dangerous weapon and reporting “any change of address within 30 days to the United States Attorney’s Office while any portion of the fine remains outstanding.”

If Miller does not follow the guidelines of her release, it is possible she will return to prison.

