Amy Grant got candid about the lasting effects of her 2022 bike accident.

“I still have issues with my short term memory. My balance is still weird,” Grant, 63, told E! News on Tuesday, February 20. “I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I’m drunk and I just have to laugh about all of it.”

She continued, “I can’t remember what I can’t remember. I don’t know if I’ll get back on a bike. There’s so many great sports to enjoy and so, you know, I don’t know, who knows.”

In July 2022, Grant was biking with a friend in Nashville when she hit a pothole. Grant, who was unconscious for 10 minutes, was taken to the hospital and was discharged following one night’s stay.

After the accident, the “Baby, Baby” singer learned she had a cyst growing in her throat. She explained that the cyst went into “hypergrowth” due to the trauma from the bike crash.

“I had this five hour surgery and they took it out,” she said. “I actually had to learn to sing again.”

However, she found a small silver lining in the situation. When she came out of the procedure, Grant noted her neck was “a little tighter.”

“I just felt like an old beat-up car that went in and got a paint job, and had the dents knocked out,” she said. “And it was just, I mean, that’s a gift.”

Grant opened up about the removal of her cyst in March 2023, telling Today’s Craig Melvin, “[I was] working with a vocalist and she said, ‘What is happening in your throat? Lean your head back.’ And I said, ‘I know. It’s like I’ve got an Adam’s apple that keeps getting bigger.’ Unbeknownst to me, I’d had a thyroglossal duct cyst.”

Grant, who’s married to Vince Gill, said that she feels “fantastic” after her injuries.

“I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like I had to, if I were a car, I’ve made a lotta trips to the shop. And I feel like I’m emerging. I went, ‘Oh man, I feel like a classic now.’ And actually sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way,” she said.

One year before the accident, Us Weekly confirmed Grant underwent successful open-heart surgery to correct a birth defect doctors had discovered years later.

“She had open heart surgery to correct a condition from birth the doctors discovered during a heart checkup called PAPVR,” her rep said in a statement to Us. “Thankfully the doctor said it could not have gone better. We’re praying for a full and easy recovery over the next few days, weeks and months to come.”