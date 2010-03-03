Bachelor Winner Vienna: I’ll Wed Jake “in a Year or Two”

Bachelor winner Vienna Girardi says she's not in any rush to wed fiance Jake Pavelka.

"We want to travel, just have fun, date for awhile — maybe in a year or two we'll get married," the 23-year-old ex-Hooters waitress tells Extra.

Flip through Jake's lovey-dovey moments with Vienna and Tenley

Girardi – who was given a $50,000, 3-carat ring by Neil Lane on Monday's show — says that she and Pavelka, 32, are "extremely happy.

"We make each other glow inside and out," Girardi adds.

See Vienna and other Bachelorettes flaunt their bikini bods

She certainly had to work for it. The new issue of Us Weekly reports that Girardi taunted fellow contestant Ali Fedotowsky, 25, to win Pavelka's heart.

"Vienna would say to Ali that she was going to shake her boobs in Jake's face," a show insider tells Us.

Will Vienna and Jake actually make it to the altar like this Bachelor couple?

While Vienna swears she didn't do anything "villainous" throughout the show, she admits to Extra, "I understand that people were surprised or maybe not happy with his decision, but Jake and I are extremely happy."

No, Jake, no! Hear the accusations of a former pal

Pavelka adds, "I can't wait for America to get to know and love the Vienna that I fell in love with."

To read more about Vienna's calculated strategy to win — including how she would "grab Jake's butt," how Tenley's holding up since Pavelka dumped her, and the surprising details about the Bachelor's shocking contract for its contestants, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands today!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!