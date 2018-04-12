The Bachelor’s Bekah Martinez doesn’t shave her armpits and she doesn’t care what her critics have to say about it.

Martinez, 23, sent a strong message to her followers on Wednesday, April 11, when she posted a series of Instagram Story videos explaining why she won’t remove her body hair.

“I don’t shave my armpits when I don’t feel like it. And I don’t know, I don’t feel like it right now. I shave my legs most of the time, but I just don’t really care. And also, I don’t see why I should need to,” said the reality personality, who competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season earlier this year. “Plus, I get so freaking itchy and get eczema under my armpits when I do shave, and then waxing is expensive and then doing it myself — I mean, I used to wax it myself — but it’s just a hassle. And bottomline, I just don’t care!”

The nanny noted that she used to feel uncomfortable having having body hair, but now she fully embraces it. “Growing up being half-Mexican, I have a lot of body hair and it was always something I was really insecure about,” she revealed. “So its kind of liberating now at this point to be like, ‘You know what, if somebody doesn’t like me because of my body hair, f—k ‘em.’ I mean, if we really want to get real about it, look at my arms. I have very hairy arms. I have a freaking happy trail. It’s just the way I was made. I can’t help it.”

Martinez then spoke even more candidly to her 426,000 followers. “Another thing, I don’t know where the social expectation came from that I was supposed to shave down there. I do not want red razor bumps all over my lady parts and I do not want to be with a man who expects me to do so,” she declared. “I’d rather have the hair and I want to look like a woman, not an 11-year-old.”

The model then slammed society’s beauty standards for influencing the way women feel about body hair. “It’s not easy to stop caring about removing your body hair. It’s really, really difficult cause it’s been conditioned within us by society to believe that we’re ugly if we are hairy, even though its something that we’re born with,” she exclaimed.

Although Martinez is opposed to shaving her legs, she does so anyway to avoid criticism. “I still shave my legs because I can’t honestly handle when people stare at them — they’re very hairy when I don’t shave them — and be like, ‘Oh, girl, somebody needs to shave.’ I don’t like it,” she admitted, adding that children she cares for have also poked fun at her appearance. “Even little children, 4- or 5-year-old girls that I take care of will be like, ‘Oh, your legs are so hairy’ or ‘Oh, your underarms are so hairy.’”

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite ended her rant by encouraging her followers to feel confident in their own skin and rebel against what they’ve been told to do. “I mean, s—t. We’re taught a lot of other things too. That’s why I wear a ton of makeup when I go out because, you know, I mean, there are so many societal standards,” she said. “Just evaluate, like, what’s motivating you to make the choices you do. I feel like if you can, you know, fight against any standard, even if it’s just going to the grocery store without hiding your acne under foundation, I mean, that’s a victory. You’re sticking it to society.”

Martinez’s fans took to the comments to praise her message and thank her for speaking her truth. “I strongly agree with ur Insta story on where u were talking about the places u have hair that shouldn’t be there … Finally someone who gets me too on that,” one follower wrote on the reality star’s latest Instagram photo.

Added another, “You are literally the most gorgeous human in this planet!! You shouldn’t care what people say, you grow out your rapt hair as long as you want because it’s YOUR body and people should not have a say in how you take care of YOU!”

