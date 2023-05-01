You’re not ready for this collab! The Method, an all-inclusive wellness space opening in London in 2024, has teamed up with Bandier, a women’s luxury activewear brand, and brought us all a weekend filled with movement and joy in Los Angeles in May.

The Method isn’t any ordinary workout — as it incorporates the decade of the ‘80s with tailored dance routines — so you can have a blast while you sweat it out. Also, don’t forget to wear one of Bandier’s stylish workout sets so you feel and look great too!

“The partnership between The Method and Bandier turned out to be the perfect union as both our brands believe that fitness and wellness can be achieved through fun,” founder Jennifer Bandier said.

The Method welcomes fitness lovers of all levels to join. It combines dance, Pilates, yoga, meditation and treatments to make sure you are nurturing the mind, body and soul all-in-one.

“We both deeply believe that people should have the confidence to express themselves, be free and have fun whilst getting fit,” the Method founder Nathalie Samani said. “And having the right clothes to help people feel good whilst working out is so important. We couldn’t be prouder to have partnered with a brand so dedicated to quality, style and substance.”

The weekend kicked off with a celeb-filled party at Peppermint Club with guests like Dixie D’Amelio and fitness influencer Kelsey Heena, dancing to the sounds of DJ Zack Bia.

The Method hosted workout classes the next day at the Bandier store on Melrose Street, which showcased their “mindset” philosophy, which is a crucial part in your fitness and wellness journey. Many notable guests made an appearance at the pop-up including Amanda Kloots, Amanda McCants, singer and TikTok dancer Montana Tucker and more. The guests definitely didn’t leave hungry or dehydrated — Erewhon was catered in and there were Vitamin B12 shots from Drip Hydration and fresh cold-pressed juices from the Sports Nutrition Lab.

The Method will open next year, but until then, the fitness brand is giving us a sneak peek and taking over Bandier’s Studio B in West Hollywood. Both Bandier and The Method have very similar ideologies — involving fashion, fitness and music — which creates the perfect combination.

Studio B offers it all. They have the very best in yoga, cardio and high-intensity training with curated class from the industry’s top players, Amanda Kloots and Danny Saltos.

The Method x Bandier will not stop in LA. They will be heading to several other cities around the world to share what will be expected in the new London location.