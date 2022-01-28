Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief & Inflammation in 2022

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

CBD oil is a well-known natural healing product for pain relief. Is it, however, truly effective? Learn what the research says, how to use CBD oil, and why so many people are switching from prescription pain relievers to CBD oil. Individuals all around the world suffer from chronic pain.

But, CBD oil and other cannabis extracts have demonstrated promising results in the management of pain in recent years, without the negative side effects associated with prescription medicines. CBD products are being used to treat arthritis, multiple sclerosis, migraine headaches, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, fibromyalgia, nerve damage, PMS, and a variety of other ailments.

Chronic inflammation, spasms, tension, and anxiety can also be treated with such products. Finding the right CBD oil to help with your symptoms might be difficult. However, the market is filled with costly CBD oils that do not work and offer poor value to those who need them the most. But do not worry, as we have compiled a list of the best brands offering CBD oil for pain in this article.

Best CBD Oil Products For Joint Pain – 2022’s Buying Guide

Exhale Wellness : Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop : Strongest & Most Potent CBD Oil For Pain Management Hollyweed CBD : Most Reliable CBD Tinctures For Chronic Pain & Inflammation Cheef Botanicals : Full-Spectrum CBD Oil For Optimal Relief & Relaxation FAB CBD : Citrus Flavored Hemp Oil for Beginners

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale is situated in Los Angeles and is committed to selling only the highest quality hemp goods on the market. It keeps producing effective CBD products in order to inspire people to live healthier, more relaxed lives.

Each bottle includes CBD derived from the natural hemp plant, as well as a delectable flavor and intriguing aromas. Pesticides, herbicides, and other chemical fertilizers are not used during the growing process. As a result, all of the products are organic, vegan, and natural.

Exhale Wellness offers CBD and delta-8 products in a variety of flavors and strains. Hawaiian Haze, Sour Space Kandy, OG Kush, Northern Lights, Skywalker OG, Cookies, Zkittles, Sour Diesel, and Gorilla Glue are just a few of the strains offered. As a result, it is reasonable to say that there is plenty to choose from, and these products can aid a wide range of conditions.

Exhale Wellness additionally offers excellent after-sales service. You can place an order without cost worries since all items are placed with free shipping and every product is covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

Exhale Wellness has a partnership with Colorado farms from which it obtains all of its top-quality hemp. The hemp is grown under strict standards, ensuring the products’ purity and safety. The CO2 method of extraction is used to make CBD oil from superior extracts. The CBD oil has no additives, artificial colors, flavorings, or preservatives. As a result, we can guarantee its safety.

The oil is available in two potencies — 600mg and 1,200mg — and it comes in a compact 30ml dropper bottle. Although there is not much information about Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil in the product description area, it is very well known that it is one of the company’s most potent products. Once you have tried it, you will understand what we are talking about.

CBD oil begins to work pretty quickly and helps in pain management. It gives you a relaxed feeling without making you tired, and it assists you in remaining more concentrated while performing your regular tasks. You can also save an additional 25% by subscribing to the service.

Pros

Quality-centric brand

Full-spectrum CBD oil

100% organic

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Only available online

Customer Experience

Exhale Wellness’ CBD oil is one of the brand’s best-selling items. The reviews we read about the oil were largely positive, and customers say the oil is quite effective. The superior grade of CBD oil is immediately apparent after ingestion. It has helped a number of clients stay focused while also relieving discomfort. Customers have strongly recommended this CBD oil, which is reasonably priced and is stated to be preferable over many others.

#2. BudPop: Strongest & Most Potent CBD Oil For Pain Management

BudPop was founded by a group of people who were passionate about the benefits of potent CBD oil and believed that CBD should be accessible to everyone who needs it at a reasonable cost. They wanted to accomplish something meaningful with their time that would benefit others by enhancing their quality of life. It gives them comfort to know that they can contribute to something so significant.

BudPop offers true seed-to-sale purchasing to its consumers, and their industrial hemp is cultivated and extracted in strict conformity with regulations. To assure consistency and quality, every product that leaves the facility must be third-party lab tested.

BudPop is proud to work with the Hemp Pilot Research Program to supply high-quality CBD extract to customers in all 50 U.S. states. Despite the fact that hemp cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing are still relatively new in the United States, their team of experts and partners has dedicated their lives to industrial farming methodologies, food-grade compound extraction, vegetable genetics, and quality control, to name a few.

Features

The BudPop CBD Oil Tincture is a good place to start because they allow for customized doses. The measure marks on the dropper dispenser, which are marked with 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, and 1mL, allow for accuracy and flexibility in portion sizes.

This is a high-quality, completely compliant CBD product derived from industrial hemp produced in the United States. Each plant is cultivated organically, tested by a third-party lab, and guaranteed to be contaminant-free.

Moreover, BudPop uses a CO2 extraction procedure to extract CBD from plant material while filtering away unnatural compounds, resulting in a high concentration of pure CBD oil. The process of extraction is crucial for obtaining the best-grade cannabidiol from the hemp plant.

Pros

Two flavors to choose from — Peppermint and Natural

CO2 extraction procedure used

Third-party lab tested

Contaminant-free

Free shipping

Vegan-friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on BudPop’s official website

Customer Experience

Customers are generally satisfied with the CBD oils that this brand offers, and they like the flavors that are offered. They say the oils are very effective and have good potency, and they would recommend this brand to others.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Most Reliable CBD Tinctures For Chronic Pain & Inflammation

The Hollyweed team always cares for the well-being of people and consists of individuals who have worked in the medicinal cannabis industry for decades. They are dedicated to developing goods that help them achieve their health goals, and they believe in the healing properties of hemp.

They saw a lack of consistency and transparency in the CBD industry when they first started their business, so they decided to focus on high-quality, dependable products. With such a dedicated brand, you can be assured you will only receive the highest quality items.

When it comes to supplying the highest quality CBD products, you can count on and trust this brand. If you prefer to inhale your CBD, try their vape cartridges, which come in a range of strains.

Features

Hemp seed oil, which is included in Hollyweed’s CBD oil, is a nutrient-dense superfood that can help you maintain a balanced diet. This incredible, natural superfood is high in Omega 3, 6, and 9 vital fatty acids, and it provides a full protein supply for vegans. Hemp seed oil has a rich, earthy flavor that might help you take charge of your body’s health.

CBD oil, also known as cannabidiol, is a naturally occurring substance found in hemp that is non-psychoactive. The endocannabinoid system (ECS) in the body is supported by this remarkable cannabinoid, and our body’s sleep, emotions, digestion, hunger, and metabolism are all aided by the ECS.

Furthermore, Hollyweed makes sure their customers receive only the best quality products, which is why this CBD oil is third-party lab tested to check its accurate potency.

Hollyweed’s CBD oil comes in a practical glass dropper vial, and you can take one or more servings twice a day or as needed by dropping it directly in the mouth or by including it in meals. It comes in strengths of 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg and 3,000mg, so there is something for every user, whether you are a newbie or an experienced CBD oil user.

Pros

Naturally-grown hemp

Third-party laboratory tested

Non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

CO2 extraction method used

Free shipping within the U.S.

Cons

Can only be purchased online

Customer Experience

According to online reviews, customers are mostly pleased with this product. A variety of users, both new and experienced, were happy with the strength and potencies of this CBD oil. Overall, they consider Hollyweed to be a reliable brand, and they plan to buy from them again. This oil, they allege, has provided them with physical and mental relief.

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Full-Spectrum CBD Oil For Optimal Relief & Relaxation

Cheef Botanicals is a well-known organic product firm with over 25 years of experience. We admire this company’s commitment for providing education about natural options, along with the risks and side effects of pharmaceutical therapies.

Cheef Botanicals has a line of organic CBD products made from plants. The products are manufactured using cruelty-free, organic, vegan ingredients that are also non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free. They exclusively use natural ingredients and avoid artificial colors and tastes.

The product lines go through extensive research, development, and refining to create their unique, one-of-a-kind, vegan CBD goods. They are ensuring their consumers obtain the best and purest CBD products by doing so.

Features

Cheef’s 300mg full-spectrum CBD oil is a wonderful place to start if you are new to cannabidiol. To promote a more pure consumption experience, this mild oil exclusively contains CBD and hemp seed oil. These oils embrace full-plant components including subsidiary cannabinoids and terpenes by employing full-spectrum hemp extract. This contributes to a richer, greater objective.

With only 300mg of CBD, if this oil is used by anyone with a CBD tolerance, we recommend trying higher doses, which are available up to 3,000mg per bottle, so it is potent enough. However, for those of you who are CBD rookies, this oil can be a fantastic option. Just keep in mind that you might get a hint of hemp’s earthy flavor.

Pros

Free shipping

All-natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Full-spectrum CBD

Cons

International shipping not available

Customer Experience

We discovered the majority of consumers are pleased with Cheef Botanicals’ CBD oil after reading the reviews. Customers who have purchased this brand in the past say they have never been dissatisfied. This CBD oil is the best place to start if you are new to the cannabidiol world. The dose is fairly low, but in those who require it, it will provide gentle, supporting benefits.

#5. FAB CBD: Citrus Flavored Hemp Oil for Beginners

FAB CBD is a resurrected brand that debuted in 2017 and has since worked out a way to capture customers’ interest with its diverse product offering. They are regarded as one of the greatest CBD product manufacturers in the business.

They sell items made entirely of natural materials obtained from hemp produced organically in Colorado. The goods are pesticide-free, gluten-free, and non-GMO, and they are also suitable for vegans.

CBD has swept the world in recent years, and while CBD tinctures offer benefits, they are also handy and inconspicuous to use. With its significant analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and muscle relaxant qualities, FAB CBD’s oils can help relieve pain. Allow the CBD oil to perform its magic in assisting you in a quicker recovery.

FAB CBD has a good reputation and is open and honest about its services and products. It offers a wide range of full-spectrum and isolated nutrients. Each product’s dosage is clearly labeled, and the website includes instructions on how to utilize everything. So, customers may easily predict what to expect from their items with this knowledge.

Features

FAB CBD has tens of thousands of clients and has been listed in various publications’ “best CBD oil for pain” lists. As a result, it must be doing something correctly. FAB CBD passed the authenticity test first and foremost. The firm openly displays proof that its oil contains less THC and a substantial amount of CBD in their ‘Lab Report’ section.

For the record, ProVerde Laboratories performs the testing, and the CBD content of the 1,200mg natural oil drops is 36.28 mg per ml. The drops have a THC concentration of 0.22%, which is significantly below the regulatory limit.

The FAB CBD product range is 100% naturally and organically grown in Colorado, and it is GMO-free.

Citrus, Mint, Berry, Vanilla, and Natural are the five flavors available in FAB CBD oil drops. There are also four different strengths available, which are 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, and 2,400mg. So, regardless of if you are a beginner or an experienced user, you can find the product with the right potency and flavor that suits your needs the most.

Larger bottles, as is common, provide significantly better return on investment. It is worth noting that FAB’s costs have been drastically cut. In such a competitive industry, it must maintain acceptable expenses.

Pros

Natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Vegan-friendly

Provides efficient pain relief

30-day money-back guarantee

Proper servings

Cons

International shipping times can be lengthy

Customer Experience

Customers share their great experiences in the reviews we read, and they were thrilled to discover that taking CBD oil made them feel more at ease.

Some of them chose to take a dose an hour before bedtime, and the quality of their sleep improved as a result. Even more importantly, some of them began to feel rejuvenated when they awoke, which they described as a completely new sensation for them.

What to Consider When Buying CBD Oil

Where to Buy CBD Oils

Now that you are familiar with what CBD is, your next issue might be where to get CBD oil. CBD oil can be found in a variety of places, including online, dispensaries, and specialty stores.

One disadvantage of purchasing CBD oil from a dispensary or specialized retail store is the lack of quality control. Because they buy items from outside extractors, retailers frequently do not provide lab results or purity analyses. When you buy CBD oil directly from brands that provide information about their manufacturing process as well as confirmed lab tests, you can be assured you are obtaining the highest-quality CBD oil available.

The Right Amount

Reputable CBD companies use hemp grown in the United States, use safe manufacturing methods, and subject their products to third-party lab tests. But, how long does CBD oil take to work, and are you getting the right amount? Now it is just time to consider another crucial question — how much CBD are you actually getting?

The amount on the front of most CBD oil bottles will range from 300mg to 10,000mg. This is the overall amount of CBD contained in the oil, not the amount of CBD oil included in each serving. The total CBD number on the front should be calculated by dividing the number of servings in the container to get the actual amount of CBD you will get.

Price

We typically think that a higher-priced product is of higher quality in sales. But, this may not be the same when CBD oil is in question, as quality and price do not necessarily go hand in hand.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) discovered severe labeling errors in over 20 CBD-containing products in 2016. The items included much higher or lower quantities of CBD than claimed, according to an investigation, and some did not have any CBD at all.

When you decide which CBD oil to buy, do not just go for the most costly product on the market in the hopes of receiving the best. Instead, read about the company’s manufacturing process and look at their lab reports, or Certificates of Analysis (COAs), to see what you will get in each product batch.

Quality

Hemp was declared banned under the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, and the plant was also classified as a Schedule I substance, along with heroin, LSD, and ecstasy. As a consequence, international hemp became necessary, where growing regulations are less stringent than those set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Therefore, for high-quality CBD oil, locally cultivated hemp is the best alternative. Plants grown on American farms are subjected to stricter quality controls, such as reduced pesticide exposure and improved growth quality. When looking for and purchasing high-quality CBD oil, make sure it originates from hemp plants farmed in the United States.

Risks and Side Effects

CBD is a naturally occurring substance, and as such, people who consume CBD alone face little danger if they are not using any other medications. CBD may engage in a variety of other medications, potentially increasing negative effects. Before using CBD, anyone who routinely takes prescription or over-the-counter drugs should consult their doctor.

While taking CBD, some people may have moderate side effects such as drowsiness and stomach distress. Because scientists are unsure whether CBD is safe to use during pregnancy, those who are pregnant should avoid it.

Additional Ingredients

Many companies may add other ingredients to their CBD products to make them work better. Make sure a product does not include any other ingredients before buying it. Chemicals, flavoring additives, and other substances may not be appropriate for everyone.

Some ingredients may cause adverse reactions in some people. So, keep an eye out for other food sensitivities and look up any unusual ingredient names before purchasing any CBD product.

Potency

Another important factor to consider is the CBD product’s potency, which varies greatly depending on the needs of the individual. CBD dosages are typically expressed in milligrams. However, it is important to keep in mind that there is not a lot of human evidence to recommend optimum amounts for specific conditions.

It is best to start with tiny doses and work your way up until you have found the smallest effective dose with the fewest side effects. When one person has discovered the dosage that is most effective for them, they should stick to it. A person’s dose is determined by their metabolism, tolerance levels, and mode of delivery.

CBD Oils & Drops: Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the difference between CBD oil and CBD drops?

CBD oil is the umbrella term for hemp-derived CBD included in an orally ingestible oil. A CBD tincture is a type of product that is a liquid that may be consumed by mouth.

These names are frequently used interchangeably while shopping; however, they are usually hemp-based cannabidiol products with a carrier oil like MCT oil. Looking at the back label of the bottle is the easiest approach to figure out what components are used.

Q2. How do I use CBD drops?

Remove the top and then use the dropper to select the quantity you would like to consume. Many people who are new to CBD start with a smaller dose as they become used to incorporating the natural element into their daily routine.

Once you have decided on the amount you want, place it under your tongue, where the mucous membranes will absorb it. The majority of CBD oil users choose to take it in the morning and at night, but your schedule will be determined by your actual goals like enhancing testosterone levels.

Q3. How long does it take for CBD oil to work?

It varies on how much you consume, your body type, and how you metabolize; however, a sublingual substance like a tincture will usually give you a result in just a few minutes. It is a rapid and efficient approach to consume plant-based cannabis oils because the substance is absorbed by the mucous membranes under the tongue.

Q4. Is CBD a legal substance?

CBD products derived from hemp that contain less than 0.3% THC are allowed in the United States, but they are still banned in several states. CBD products produced from marijuana, however, are banned on the federal level but are legal in some states. So, check your local laws, especially if you are traveling.

Q5. What is a Certificate of Analysis (COA)?

A Certificate of Analysis, or COA, is one of the most important factors to consider when purchasing CBD. It is simply a form of quality control that verifies the product contains the levels of CBD claimed or advertised by the brand. A COA should be obtained from a third-party source rather than the maker or brand in order to provide reliable and unbiased results. A COA from a third-party is usually separated into various sections.

One portion will usually list the amount of CBD, THC, and other, less plentiful cannabinoids in the product, such as CBN or CBC. The potency of a product is determined by these readings. Another segment will look at possible pollutants in the product, such as pesticides or bacteria. A separate section will detail any heavy metal or chemical pollution, such as residual solvents.

A COA should be posted on the website of a CBD company so potential purchasers can inspect a product prior to buying it. It is also crucial that the COA originates from a reputable lab. If at all possible, look for labs that have been accredited by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Q6. What is CBD’s mechanism of action?

To begin, it is crucial to understand that we all have a system within our bodies that regulates our immune systems’ reaction, our sleep patterns, our moods, and how we perceive pain. The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is responsible for dealing with the cannabinoids produced naturally by our bodies. CB1 receptors (found in the brain and neurological system) and CB2 receptors (found throughout the body) are two types of cannabinoid receptors that do this.

While THC binds to endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and causes a high, CBD does not. Instead, it encourages your body to make better use of its own natural supply of cannabinoids. That is, it can affect the amount of pain you feel in your brain by inhibiting or activating molecules in the ECS.

Q7. Can CBD be used to alleviate general body aches and pains?

CBD’s cannabinoids bind to certain receptors in the activation of the immune response after being eaten. The CB2 receptor, for example, aids in the management of pain in the immune system. When the purpose of using CBD oil is for pain, it changes the way the brain and body react to the signals it receives, resulting in a reduction in pain.

CBD may also assist in relieving the pain of joint injuries acquired when exercising, as well as headaches and muscular soreness. It is crucial to keep in mind that CBD products are not intended to identify, treat, cure, or prevent any condition.

Q8. What is the “entourage effect,” and how does it work?

The entourage effect occurs when a number of components from the industrial hemp plant operate together. These ingredients work together to maximize the plant’s potential benefits, with each molecule enhancing the medical properties of the others while lowering the chance of side effects. This synergistic interaction is expected to increase the potential for therapeutic success, but clinical studies have yet to confirm the impact of this effect.

Q9. What is the significance of full-spectrum?

CBD is one of over 100 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Full-spectrum CBD oil contains all of the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant, but just tiny quantities of THC.

These cannabinoids work in tandem with CBD to give your body benefits that CBD isolation cannot. The “entourage effect” describes how cannabinoids and terpenes work better together in groups.

Conclusion: Does CBD Oils & Tinctures Really Help With Pain Management?

You should now be ready to make an informed decision after reading the reviews and recommendations provided in this article. All of the brands are effective in relieving pain, have a great taste, and are reasonably priced for the quantity and quality of the products.

If we had to make our pick, Exhale Wellness and BudPop offer the best CBD oils for pain, in our opinion. On the other hand, all of the other brands are equally good and offer their own set of benefits. CBD oils may be the answer for anyone who is suffering from pain.

We are certain you will make the best choice for you and your body since you are the one who understands what is best for you. Before taking CBD oils or any other cannabis products, see your doctor if you are pregnant, have a medical condition, or are on any medication.