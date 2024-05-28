Cardi B doesn’t have time for people commenting on her appearance — and she had the best response for her critics.
Following her performance at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25, where she wore a skin-tight, leopard-print bodysuit, the rapper, 31, posted a clip of herself a couple of days later eating a huge plate of pancakes with whipped cream to clap back at any body-shamers.
“I’m getting body-shamed. I’m so sad,” she said in the video. “Everybody’s saying that I look fat. That my ass is so fat. Everybody hates me. What am I gonna do, huh?”
While some commenters showed their support for the singer following the video, others claimed that they weren’t referring to Cardi’s weight but rather her plastic surgery.
“No one said your [sic] fat. We said those surgeries look crazy,” one user wrote via X, while another said, “You are BOTCHED not fat.”
Cardi has previously defended her decision to undergo multiple plastic surgeries, including liposuction and illegal butt implants she got before she was famous.
“Let me tell you something. I don’t like talking s–t about [a] bitch’s body because I remember the struggle, baby,” she shared in a since-deleted Instagram video in September 2019. “I remember when I had no motherf–kin’ titties, and I remember when I had a fun-size ass. I only come at people about their body when they’re talking s–t about me.”
More recently, Cardi revealed that after giving birth to her second baby in September 2021, she took a break from the spotlight to undergo plastic surgery. (The singer shares daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2, with husband Offset. Offset, 32, is also the father of sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, 9, and daughter Kalea, 9, from previous relationships.)
“I didn’t want to pop out after I had my son because I told you, I wanted to get my body done first,” Cardi shared during an episode of Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show in January 2023. “A lot of people thought that, like, when I gave birth, I automatically went to do surgery. No, I literally waited like seven months to do surgery because we have to.”
Cardi went on to share that after welcoming Wave, she got things done that she “always wanted” to do.
“People will be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself. And that’s just not the truth,” she explained. “I just be feeling like if I wanna correct something, I wanna do a little something, like I don’t give a f–k, I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body for myself. And if I wanna do it, I do it.”