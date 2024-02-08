Drew Carey is digging his slimmed-down look.

“I’m not taking my shirt off at the pool but, yeah, I lost a few pounds,” Carey, 65, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, February 7, of feeling himself after his dramatic weight loss, noting that finding “proper” suits that fit him has made “all the difference.”

Over the past decade, the Price Is Right host has lost more than 80 pounds — but he’s not done yet. “I got a few more to lose,” he told the outlet, adding that he feels “way better” than how he looks. The comedian then joked his new figure is actually an illusion, telling ET, “It’s all CGI. Don’t even worry about it.”

Carey revealed in 2010 that was at his heaviest when he was diagnosed with type-2 diabetes. It was after he lost both his father and an older brother to heart attacks from weight-related issues that Carey said he realized the decision to slim down became a matter of life and death.

“I always thought I was going to die before I was 60,” he told Parade at the time. “I’m not an idiot. The writing was on the wall.”

Carey was also incentivized by then-fiancée Nicole Jaracz’s 5-year-old son, Connor. “I couldn’t keep up with him,” he said. “I’d be like, ‘Connor, I can’t, and he’d say, ‘C’mon, Dad!’ That was a terrible feeling. I thought, I’m never going to see him graduate high school.” (Carey and Jaracz dated for five years before calling off their engagement in 2012.)

Later that year, Carey revealed that a strict regime, a diet of no carbohydrates and hitting the gym reversed his diabetes diagnosis. “I’m not diabetic anymore,” he told People at the time. “No medication needed.”

The comedian added that “no carbs” were his biggest change to his eating habits, but that he would occasionally indulge when the craving hit. “I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker,” he said. “No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or, like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit.”

At the time, Carey added that he was enjoying his slimmer figure. “I like being skinny,” he explained. “I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like, once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop.”

These days, Carey is focused on hosting The Price Is Right, which he took over in 2007 after the late Bob Barker stepped down from the role. With all the guest stars the show has seen over the years, Carey told ET on Wednesday that he’s most thrilled for the most recent celeb appearance: Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce.

“I was very excited to meet her,” Carey said of the NFL matriarch. “She’s kind of, like, one of the most famous moms in America.”