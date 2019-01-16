Super strong! Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler shared an inspiring message about her health journey when sharing her version of a #10YearChallenge picture.

“Ok ten year challenge, I’ll see your ten and raise you 14! (this adds up@to [sic] 24 its a poker term), Moakler, 43, captioned side-by-side Instagram snapshots on Tuesday, January 15, of herself in 1995 and in 2019 wearing the same red bikini. “This is my actual swimsuit from #missusa I’m actually 35lbs heavier! Don’t worry I’m not trying to be 19 again! I like where I’m at! However I’m also almost at the 3 month mark from my #mommymakeover with @leifrogersmd again I’ll be doing a YouTube video it allllllll but yes I am very happy with my results!”

The beauty pageant alum added: “My stomach muscles are actually where they are supposed to be! I got the ok to go back to the gym which I started doing and I know it will just get better with time! Many say 3 to 6 months! Thanks everyone for supporting me through it!”

Moakler had a tummy tuck procedure in October 2018 and has since documented her results on Instagram. “Alright guys I am 5 weeks post op! I am started to see a difference, but still really swollen and some discoloration from bruising but all the lumps and weird pockets by my scar are gone and that makes me really happy, as that was what really bothered me, even though I hid it really well,” she wrote alongside a mirror photo of her body in December. “I’m still wearing compression garment for another three weeks! It’s been a long recovery but I feel a ton better, I have more energy and can’t wait till I get the ok to get back to the gym.”

The former playmate shares daughter Atiana, 19, with ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya. She also shares son Landon, 15, and daughter Alabama, 13, with Travis Barker, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2008.

