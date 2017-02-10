Of course they sweat together. One of the most beautiful — and successful — couples ever, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen support each other in the gym as much as they do everywhere else.

Body artist Nonna Gleyzer, who trained the spouses of seven years both together and separately in Pilates when they lived in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2015, reveals exclusively to Us Weekly what it’s like to train the stunning supermodel and quarterback.

“When they worked out together, it was easy to train them because they both needed whole-body workouts,” Gleyzer tells Us. “Though their respective professions are very different, they do demand similar types of Pilates workouts. We would work a lot on lower body, abdominal and obliques.”

Brady, 39, a fan of Pilates even before training with Gleyzer, worked with her during the off-season, focusing on footwork and lower bodywork.



“I was impressed with how coordinated and in tune he was with his body,” she says of the New England Patriot. “He is not only physically fit, but also emotionally fit. Even if the move would be a little challenging for him, he would continue going where most other people would have quit.”

The five-time Super Bowl champion became a fan of the reformer, a piece of Pilates equipment that utilizes springs to add resistance to classic Pilates movements. “He loved it because you can do a wide variety of lower body and abdominal work on it,” explains Gleyzer, who also trains Kerry Washington.

As for Bündchen, 36, she favored the Cadillac, a more stationary piece of equipment that was great for her flexibility exercises.

“Like her husband, she is also an athlete when training — very fit, strong, and flexible like a dancer,” Gleyzer tells Us.

