Steve-O is taking his commitment to comedy to the next level, opting to undergo a boob job for his latest bit.

The Jackass star, 50, revealed his plans to go under the knife on the Wednesday, July 3, episode of the “X5” podcast.

“I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job, and just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts, and whatever,” he began. “I’ve been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy, the opportunity for comedy I believe is absolutely there, and it’s like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment.”

Noting that he already has the appointment booked and spoke to medical professionals about the procedure, the MTV star explained that he’s only going to have the augmentation for a maximum of “two months, then they’re coming out.”

He continued, “I spoke with the doctors, and I said to them candidly, ‘The one thing I’m really freaked out about, and bummed out about, and would back out of this over, is if I’m just gonna be a mess afterwards.’ You know, it’s going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, ‘Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue.’”

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, full recovery from a breast augmentation typically takes about six to eight weeks, but those who undergo surgery may start feeling normal after one week or so.

Steve-O is no stranger to modifying his body in the name of his craft.

“I’ve always been a body modification guy, like with my back tattoo, with my butt piercing — body modification has been part of my f–king deal, it’s been a lane in my art since the beginning,” he added. “And this level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is — I believe in it, and I’m gonna go ahead and do it.”

This isn’t the first time Steve-O has talked about undergoing breast augmentation surgery for his comedy act. While speaking to Doctor Mike in October 2022, the comedian explained his decision to have plastic surgery.

“There’s a healthy dose of ‘my body, my choice’ in there, which I believe in,” he said. “There’s some straight curiosity that as a heterosexual man who identifies as male – does [getting] a boob job mean I can’t post pictures on Instagram with my shirt off?”

MTV fans were first introduced to Steve-O on the network series Jackass alongside Johnny Knoxville, Bam Margera, Chris Pontius and series creator Jeff Termaine. He went on to appear in the spinoff movies of the same name. His memoir, A Hard Kick in the Nuts: What I’ve Learned from a Lifetime of Terrible Decisions, was released in 2022.