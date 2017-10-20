Hard work pays off! Janet Jackson hasn’t slowed down a beat since the birth of her son in January and she looks incredible thanks to her tour trainer, Paulette Sybliss.

Incredible Post-Baby Bodies!

Committed to her health and tour, the 51-year-old singer began working out with Sybliss just six weeks after giving birth to her son, Eissa, 9 months, with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana. “When I was taken on to do the job, my goal was, one, to get her aesthetically looking great, but also to get her fit for the tour,” Sybliss told Essence in an interview published October 3.

The fitness guru spoke to Us Weekly where she dished on the Grammy Award winner’s dedication and diet. “She’s very strong through the core. She gave me 100 percent through every session and I know my sessions were tough. I was blown away. She was absolutely focused on what she needed to do.”

With the Boss #janetjackson and the Nike squad. Thanks to @mishayyyy for setting up our day at Nike HQ A post shared by Paulette Sybliss (@madamp1) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Diet Is Key

When it comes to exercise, food is an important factor. Sybliss told Us: “I would say that nutrition is about 80 percent of how people get into shape. You just cannot out train a bad diet. Janet would typically eat maybe 45 percent protein, maybe 35 percent carbs and also healthy fats are important to the body, maybe lentils, beans, cheese sticks, quinoa, your white meat, and your fishes also as well.”

Celebrity Splits of 2017

And for Janet Jackson’s high protein on-the-go, go-to grub? “Janet [would] eat goji berries because they’re great for snacking and they’re low in fat and great antioxidants, great for detoxing. They’re low in carbs, low in fat; there is no sugar, so that is a good one that we would also introduce, and she’s still having those now.”

1st session today was some light cardio- now to start the day. #goodmorning #goodmorningpost #fitfam #stateoftheworldtour #femalepersonaltrainer A post shared by Paulette Sybliss (@madamp1) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:52am PDT

Strong and Steady

“Very very rarely do we use machines. You get a better workout if you’re using free weights and also if you’re using your actual body rather than free weights,” Sybliss explained of their training, noting that she was often “dripping with sweat.” Their sessions took place four times per week and though only forty-five minutes to an hour long, they were “quite intense.”

Celebrity Single Moms Who Do It All

Daily Rituals

As a busy mom and performer, Jackson has to be cautious of maintaining her well-being which, according to her trainer, includes: “Lots of water. She [would] have a multivitamin daily, vitamin C daily as well and Royal Jelly.”

The All For You singer is currently on her Janet Jackson State of the World tour which ends on December 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!