



Jasmine Tookes is a girl on the go and and has mastered the art of looking put together no matter where she is or what she’s doing.

The Victoria’s Secret model sat down with Us Weekly on Thursday, July 25, while celebrating her P.E. Nation Q3 campaign, to dish on her wellness routine, why workout buddies are so important and her athleisure style.

The 28-year-old supermodel, who is starring in the brand’s mainline and denim capsule, Denim. By P.E., said that right now her workout routine mainly consists of strength exercises. “I am loving Pilates and weight training right now,” she dished.

On days when she doesn’t feel as eager to hit the gym, Tookes relies on her go-to workout partner, fellow model Josephine Skriver, for inspiration. “Having a friend on your fitness journey with you is great because that way you can both motivate each other to stay active. Josephine Skriver and I have really mastered this,” she explained.

Regardless of her hectic lifestyle, Tookes manages to keep it moving even if she can’t fit in a workout session. “I recommend staying active. It doesn’t always have to be in the gym and it can even be just getting up and going for a walk outside. I think it really helps to keep you balanced,” the model said.

“I think pushups are an overall great workout for your arms, shoulders and core. They also can be done anywhere, which is nice and convenient,” she added.

Other techniques she uses to stay mindful include mediating and practicing yoga. “Meditation is great as well as yoga,” she told Us. “It really helps to calm and relax the mind and make your spirit happy.”

As far as her eating habits, the model tries to include a mix of everything all while keeping it nutritious. “My diet always consists of a lot of protein to help build muscle and shape,” she said. “I’m personally not one to diet, I just always think it’s important to maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle.”

To help sustain her schedule even during more stressful times, Tookes depends on clothing that can take her from a workout all the way to a photo shoot.

Her go-to look? “Black and white with one pop of color. … The Denim. By P.E Nation line has a few really simple tanks that you can pair with the jeans and I love those,” Tookes said.

“I’m always on the go, so being able to go from the gym to my daily life while still looking great is awesome. … I like to keep my street style pretty simple. I love my outfits to be really sleek and cool,” she explained.

