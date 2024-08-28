Jazz Jennings has been candid with her followers about her weight loss journey over the years.

In June 2021, Jennings opened up about her weight gain and how she had been struggling with a binge-eating disorder.

“My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years,” the I Am Jazz star wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m posting this photo because it’s time for me to address my weight gain and hold myself accountable. I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now.”

She continued: “I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight, and I intend on sharing my progress with all of you. Love you all, and thanks for understanding the battle I’m fighting to win❤️❤️❤️.”

After making her public declaration, Jennings began her weight loss journey. She teamed up with her father, Greggory Jennings, and brother Sander Jennings who assisted her on many workouts.

Keep scrolling to see Jazz’s positive affirmations about her weight loss over the years:

A Family Effort

Jazz filmed a March 2022 Instagram Reel with Sanders as the brother-sister duo officially began their “boot camp.” Sander tasked the transgender activist to do various workouts including wall sits, jumping jacks, planks and more.

“Five minutes in and I’m already tired,” Jazz told the camera. “But it’s OK, we all have to start somewhere.”

Making Progress

After losing 70 pounds, Jazz celebrated by sharing a pic of her in a bathing suit gushing about how proud of how far she’s come so far.

“Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” she captioned the January 2024 Instagram post. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit💜💜💜.”

Focusing on Wellbeing Not Physique

After experiencing success in her weight loss journey, Jazz opened up via Instagram about the reason why she decided to focus on her fitness.

“No matter my weight, I have always felt beautiful. However, losing this weight and prioritizing my health has created a shift within. The first step toward improving your well-being is caring. I finally care about myself after years of neglecting my health,” she penned in June 2024. “I had truly let myself go when it came to eating. I am so proud of my weight loss, and I feel my confidence radiates through.”

A Gentle Reminder

Jazz took to social media to share a body-positivity message for all her followers.

“Every body is beautiful ❤️ To look at someone’s body and say ‘this is not beautiful’ is a reflection of social conditioning,” she wrote alongside a June 2024 Instagram Reel that showed her and Sander in bathing suits. “You weren’t born saying that some bodies are not attractive. You were taught it. We all were. To distinguish one body as being ‘better’ is a societal construct of beauty standards.”

She encouraged her followers to “stop judging” one another and prioritized giving everyone “respect.”

Defending Her Body Positivity Stance

Shortly after posting her body-positive message, trolls flocked to the comments section asking why she decided to lose weight. Jazz addressed the remarks.

“Sometimes, loving yourself and your body means honoring your desire to make a change. It’s like going to the gym: you do it to boost your confidence and improve your image. How you look is important in this world because it influences how we perceive one another,” she penned. “Our bodies are our vessels, and everyone should have autonomy over how they treat theirs, whether it’s through diet, exercise, how we dress, makeup, or surgery. You do what makes you feel better about yourself.”

She continued: “It’s not your place to tell someone else what to do; they have the freedom to decide. In this world focused on appearances, I feel most confident presenting as the feminine woman I am. That’s how I want to be perceived. Loving myself and my body means taking the steps and making the changes that help me feel my best and present myself authentically. I hope that makes sense and that you can appreciate my perspective.”

Hitting a Milestone

After putting in the effort for two years, Jazz celebrated losing 100 pounds and how she was motivated to keep up her new lifestyle.

“I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there!” she captioned an August 2024 Instagram Reel that featured a montage of her working out over the years. “Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”