The performance of a lifetime! Jennifer Lopez is promoting body positivity by performing a dramatic reading of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s 1992 track “Baby Got Back,” in a playful PSA filmed for W magazine.

In the hilarious clip — meant to encourage women to embrace their backsides — the singer-actress, 46, recites the lyrics to the throwback hip-hop jam as if she were sitting down for a table read with fellow thespians.

With a serious face, J.Lo repeats Sir Mix-a-Lot’s iconic rhymes inlcuding: “’Cause your waist is small and your curves are kickin’ and I’m thinkin’ about stickin.’” The results? Pure hilarity. Even the superstar can’t help but let out a few giggles at the end of the video.

The mom of two, who is famous for her killer curves, opened up to Us Weekly about self-love and maintaining her fit frame in a May 2015 cover story.

"I embrace who I am. I feel sexy, I feel youthful, I feel pretty sometimes!" Lopez told Us. “I don't have a favorite feature [of my body] … but when you do a song like 'Booty,' you'd better own it!"

"Very rarely will I skip my workout. Sometimes, I work too late the night before and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour.' It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum,” she added. "You hit a stride where your spirit, body, and mind all come together."

Watch above.

